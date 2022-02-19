Bitcasino Announces Partnership With North American Ice Hockey League 3ICE

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcasino will be promoting its brand along with 3ICE through a variety of promotions, gameday activations, web series video content, free-to-play games, and gift certificate giveaways for their fans and ours across Canada.

Early Promotions & Features

Early promotions will include an opportunity for Bitcasino customers to win a VIP experience at 3ICE's Canadian tour-stops, as well as a free-to-play Pick 'Em Bracket contest where fans can attempt to pick winners and exact scores of each game for a chance to win cash and prizes.

Video content aspects of the partnership will include a Club Talk chat show where Bitcasino will feature 3ICE players, executives, and coaches. Other content will include a digital web series, featuring 3ICE players.

3ICE

3ICE was founded by E.J. Johnston, a former IMG, Fox Sports and Getty Images executive as well as the son of former professional player, coach, and general manager, Ed Johnston. He is uniquely designed to give hockey fans the speed, skill, and excitement they've grown into love since the three-on-three overtime concept was introduced in 2015.

3ICE's Founder & CEO, EJ Johnston stated:

"We are truly excited to partner with Bitcasino and extend the skill, fun, and flash of our game to their community of sports fans, Bitcasino is all about entertainment and fun, and a perfect partner for us and our fans. They think as we do and the innovative ways fans across Canada will be able to engage and experience their brand is something we are very excited about; content, games, VIP promotions, exclusive access, and more - I can't wait."

The League

The league consists of six teams, which will travel to tour stops and compete in a tournament where each game will consist of two, eight-minute halves using a running clock on a full-sized rink. Each team has seven players (including one goalie) and competes in a nine-week season that will feature six games each night. The bracket-style single-elimination format will include three first-round games, two semi-final matchups, followed by a title game. USA3ICE tickets go on sale soon via the official 3ICE website.

2022 3ICE Schedule

Week 1: Sat., June 18 - Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Week 2: Sat. June 25 - Magness Arena, Denver, CO, USA

Week 3: Sat., July 2 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Week 4: Sat., July 9 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA, USA

Week 5: Sat., July 16 - Budweiser Gardens, London, ON, Canada

Week 6: Sat., July 23 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Week 7: Sat., July 30 - Centré Vidéotron, Québec City, QC, Canada

Week 8: Sat., August 6 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, USA

Week 9: Sat., August 20 - Playoffs & Championship at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Bitcasino's Director of Casino Tauri Tiitsaar voiced his excitement about the partnership, stating that:

"3ICE was brought to life for one reason only, to give the fans like me, pure excitement. This resonates very well with what we at Bitcasino have always aimed for by giving our players the most fun, fast and fair gaming experience, without taking any shortcuts. Innovation has always been the unrelenting drive for Bitcasino and we feel 3ICE shares the same vision."

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading Bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has over 2,800 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry, and cutting-edge security measures in place.

About 3ICE

3ICE is a new and totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America. Designed to give fans the speed, skill, and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience.

