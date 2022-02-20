Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ASPA, ATVI, MCAE, and VRS

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ASPA with Apifiny Group Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATVI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATVI to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 in cash per share of ATVI owned.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: MCAE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAE and ETAO International Group.

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRS to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 in cash per share of VRS owned.

