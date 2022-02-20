$NSIN token has been listed on pancakeswap and the liquidity has been locked

Seattle,WA, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest news released by the New Sin City project team, New Sin City cooperated with the decentralized trading platform pancake on February 13, and added NSIN/USDT trading on the pancake trading platform. The issue price is $0.0005.



On February 20, the New Sin City token $NSIN has completed a 15% liquidity lock as planned in the white paper. Users can view the lock-up information on the liquidity lock-up platform team.finance.

As a successful project team, we will disclose more project progress reports to investors and users through official channels from time to time.

According to the planning of the NSIN team, the next step will be to list on coinmarketcap and coingecko. NSIN's previously released airdrops campaign was supported by more than 8,000 people. At the same time, the second round of NSIN airdrops has been released, and users can go to NSIN's official Twitter to participate.

New Sin City Token ($NSIN) are primarily used for in-game rewards, as well as the purchase of game items and equipment. $NSIN also supports the purchase of NFT land.

All seed and strategic funding rounds for New Sin City (NSIN) are now complete. NSIN A total of 50 institutions and individuals came forward in the seed round. During the strategy round, big players like Metrix Capital, Ellipti, Oddiyana Ventures, ZBS Capital came forward and provided the company with some necessary funding.

New Sin City (NSIN) is built on Binance Smart Chain and NFT asset platform, and members can easily trade in its Metaverse. This year, New Sin City plans to add many new in-game rewards and elements to move NFT assets from the real world to the virtual world.

New Sin City (NSIN) will be the next big thing in the NFT virtual world. It enriches the gripping storyline associated with the highly adventurous criminal world syndicate. Users will love the idea of ​​visiting the criminal world through a virtual space and making it is popular there.

Our goal is to allow more people to gain certain benefits through blockchain games, and at the same time to enjoy the joy brought by games. At the same time, we invite competent teams to cooperate with us to bring more possibilities and development to the blockchain and game industry.

Media details:

Company Name: New Sin City

Email: service@newsincity.io

City: Seattle

Country: United States

