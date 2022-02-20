Jakaverse 2022 press conference officially confirmed

Tampines, Singapore, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampines, Singapore / Jakaverse is on the Metaverse platform where developers work together with the team in many countries, introducing the virtual Island containing more than 22 types of gaming, rotating on improving simultaneously. In addition, the Island is the hub of gaming, shopping vendors and services where you can find thousands of games, consumer products, and services for satisfying and relaxing people from the busy day.

The concept of Jakaverse is the oasis of games where people can enjoy and develop in one single place. Gamers and developers can create a new game and launch it to the virtual world easily via this platform.

Business and trading are within our reach with just one single click since one can have their own space making products and selling to its community or offering services such as educational schools, restaurants, medical centers, accommodation, and transportation, etc.

Launching a brand new technology and innovative product may not need to go to an exhibition hall anymore, thanks to the virtual technology that allows attendees, invited guests, and business partners to meet sign. No more traveling cost but easy to reach by people across the globe. It is the fastest and the simplest way for customers to get delivered on the day of launching.

Pre-sale the blocks on Jakaverse at the beginning of March 2022, reportedly all blocks are now overbooked. Also, the leading brands are reserving their space on the island gradually.

For the latest information and reservation on incoming blocks please visit our website at www.Jakaverse.com and Binance NFT.

Recently, Jakaverse has launched 3 games into the platform for free trial in the first quarter of this year. Jakaverse, in brief, is the founder of cryptocurrency JK, which is now listed on leading exchange markets such as LBank, Hotbit Exchange, Pancakeswap, and CoinMarketCap. The market value is approximately 6,000,000,000 USD.

