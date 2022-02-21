Automotive Glass Market Size [2022] | to extend USD 31.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive glass market size is expected to grow from USD 15.48 billion in 2021 to USD 31.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Fortune Business Insights™ efficiently tracks and analyzes the constantly changing dynamics of the automotive and transportation industry, among other industries, to arm businesses with updated information.

Market Growth Reasons:

Rise In E-Commerce Business and Policy support to Drive The Market Growth

Growing Digitalization in Automotive to Propel Market Growth

Increase in Vehicle Production and Sales Will Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

New Technological Advancement in Bearing Will Improve Market Growth





Automotive Glass Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 31.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 14.48 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Glass Type, Application, By Vehicle Type, Regions

Quick development in the transportation and coordinated factors area has fuelled the creation of hard core vehicles. Besides, developing discretionary cash flow and flooding populace across the world has likewise determined the assembling and deals of autos.





Conspicuousness on discharge control and severe ecological rules are continuing the development of crossover and electric vehicles, further developing the market development. Buyers and makers are expected to seek after more natural vehicles to adjust with government rules, pushing the half breed and electric vehicles, which is fueling the interest for this kind of glass.

Asia Pacific holds the biggest car glass portion of the overall Automotive Glass Market and is worth USD 7.72 billion out of 2020. China and India are critical countries for the development of the market around here. Creating financial circumstances and huge populace development has prompted increased vehicle creation.





Market Segmentations:

Based on type, the market is arranged into overlaid and safety glass.

As far as application, the market is classified into windshield, sidelite, backlite, and sunroof.

By vehicle type, the Automotive Glass Market is separated into traveler vehicles, light business vehicles, weighty business vehicles, and electric vehicles (EV). The traveler vehicle section is expected to overwhelm the market over the figure time frame.

Competitive Landscape:

The main players in the Automotive Glass Market routinely settle on skilled ways to deal with support their image esteem as well as advance the worldwide market development of the item with experiencing least possible hindrances. One such skillful system is securing cutthroat organizations and further shielding a benefit for both the organizations.





List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

Saint Gobain Sekurit (Herzogenrath, Germany)

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd (Fuzhou, China)

AGC Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (NSG) (Tokyo, Japan)

Magna International Inc. (Aurora, Canada)

Guardian Glass LLC (Michigan, U.S.)

Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

Corning Incorporated (New York, U.S.)

Schott AG (Mainz, Germany)





