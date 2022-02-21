Beter Bed Holding speeds up transition to climate-neutral operations

Complete switch to green energy

Today – ‘Green Energy Day 2022’ – Beter Bed is announcing that it has switched entirely to green electricity at all its sites in the Netherlands. From now on, the sleep expert’s head office, distribution centres, and more than 100 stores will all use only electricity generated by wind power from European wind farms. This switch to green energy is in line with the ambition of the parent company Beter Bed Holding (BBH) to become fully climate-neutral by 2030. Opting for green electricity makes possible a major reduction in CO₂ emissions – no less than 2700 tonnes each year.

Electrification of the vehicle fleet

On the way to climate-neutral operations, Beter Bed is also taking steps to make its vehicle fleet more sustainable. The service department based in Uden and Nieuw-Vennep has started using its first two Peugeot e-Expert electric vans. Using just one electric vehicle already saves 22 tonnes of CO₂ per year. The e-Expert has an action radius of up to 330 kilometres and is supplied with green electricity from the charging stations close to Beter Bed’s distribution centres. In the coming years, Beter Bed will continue to electrify its fleet. By 2025, 50% of the entire fleet is expected to consist of electric vehicles.

Jaap Westland (responsible for Sustainability and Innovation at BBH) explains: “Following on from the electrification of passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles are coming onto the market that match the driving range for our logistics. That enables us to take the next steps towards reducing our CO₂ emissions.”

Compensation for CO 2 emissions

In the coming years, BBH will invest heavily in making its operations fully climate-neutral. Until that’s been achieved, the company will implement various projects to offset its remaining CO 2 emissions, for example by participating in the reforestation project 'Serra do Sudeste' in the south of Brazil. In cooperation with local community and land owners, the degraded land in the region is being restored and planted to create a natural biodiverse forest. This project is being led by The Green Branch and to guarantee quality it is accredited in accordance with the Verified Carbon Standard.

Fully climate-neutral by 2030

One of the main priorities of BBH’s sustainability strategy is to reduce CO₂ emissions so as to help combat climate change. In the coming year, BBH aims to cut the CO₂ emissions caused by its activities by half compared to 2020; in 2025 a CO₂ reduction of 75% must be achieved, with the ultimate goal being to operate in an entirely climate-neutral manner by 2030.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation Lunext. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2021, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl

For the Pdf version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here .

Attachment