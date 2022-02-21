Ignitis Group to present full-year 2021 results and 2022–2025 Strategic Plan on 28 February

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its Annual report 2021 as well as 2022–2025 Strategic Plan on Monday 28 February 2022. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxmysdqv
Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:
United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338
Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081
United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167
Event Passcode: 7228658
Questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
The Annual report will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt