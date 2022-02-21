Oilfield Services Market Size [2022-2027] | is Projected to Reach 303040 Million at a CAGR of 6.7% | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Demand, Revenue, Key Players | Market Status and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oilfield Services Market research report 2022-2027 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oilfield Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oilfield Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside current performance of the worldwide Oilfield Services market and estimates the longer term trend of worldwide Oilfield Services industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

About Oilfield Services Market:

The oilfield services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, include many technology-based services that are vital for successful field operations. Such services include locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, geological sciences, and many others.

Global Oilfield Services key players include Schlumberger, Halliburton, TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes (GE), Saipem, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Drilling Services is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Onshore, followed by Cereals and Offshore.

The Major Key Players Listed in Oilfield Services Market Report are:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

COSL

Archer

Expro

Trican Well Service

Basic Energy Services

Nabors

Pioneer Energy Services

Saipem

Patterson-UTI

Liberty Oilfield Services

Helmerich & Payne

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Welltec

Transocean

Petrofrac

RPC

AlMansoori

ADES

Eurasia Drilling

KCA Deutag

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Type:

Drilling Services

Workover & Completion Services

Production Services

Processing & Separation Services

Geophysical Services

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

