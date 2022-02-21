Proactive news headlines including Arovella Therapeutics, Dundas Minerals, Perseus Mining and West Wits Mining

Sydney, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) says it has been swamped by shareholder demand following the release of its share purchase plan (SPP), and has already received subscriptions in excess of the $2.5 million available under the SPP offer. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has secured its ninth exploration licence for the Dundas Nickel-Copper-Gold Project in the Albany Fraser Orogen region of Western Australia, leaving just three more to be obtained before the entire planned project tenement is held by Dundas. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has been featured among Cormark Securities’ standouts in 2022 on a free cash flow yield basis. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has successfully produced the first ore from the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project (WBP) in South Africa, a world-class gold deposit with a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 4.28 million ounces at 4.58 g/t gold. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has intersected further high-grade gold from its extensive first-phase open-pit focused drilling campaign at the Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) believes it is sitting on some high-grade zinc, lead, copper and silver, following assay results from its fourth and fifth drill holes at its 100%-owned Gibson’s prospect at Halls Peak. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has increased mining load, processing and haulage at the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia following a restart of operations at the project in January. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) continues to make good progress in North America via its wholly owned, Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has confirmed strong grade continuity at the Chinook zinc-lead-silver-copper prospect of the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia, returning more high-grade zinc-lead results from scoping and infill drilling. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has intersected significant wide zones of gold mineralisation from its large-scale reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Mulgabbie North Project, situated northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has commenced phase two of its drilling program at the Samphire Uranium project, 20 kilometres south of Whyalla, South Australia. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has reported exceptional results from its November/December Onedin drilling program at Koongie Park in Western Australia. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has reviewed the prospectivity of the A2 and A5 blocks offshore of the Gambia Project, following the Bambo drilling campaign in late 2021. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has successfully completed the third cohort of testing for a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and tolerability of intravenously administered RECCE ® 327 (R327) in healthy subjects. Click here

327 (R327) in healthy subjects. Click here Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS)’s final assays for the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Andover Nickel-Copper suphide deposit, formerly VC-07 East, have delivered high-grade results. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is back in Nevada, USA, to recommence its first-phase diamond drilling campaign at its high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in March. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has contracted a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig to target nickel prospective electromagnetic (EM) anomalies within the Fraser Range Project’s mineral belt of the Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has entered into an option agreement with Isa Tenements Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (ASX:GBZ) Ltd to acquire 100% of the Mayfield Copper-Gold (IOCG) project near the Trekelano and Tick Hill mines in Queensland. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has moved into the rare earth space by picking up the Cascade Rare Earth Project, which includes exploration licences and applications covering 2,068 square kilometres of the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has commenced works on the construction and installation of surface production facilities at its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest in the world-class Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Click here

