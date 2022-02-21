Biochar Market Expected to Grow at 8.9% of High CAGR by Forecast 2028 With SWOT Analysis, Future Trends, Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biochar market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Biochar. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Biochar market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Biochar market size is estimated to be worth USD 314.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 524.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

About Biochar Market:

Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.

Competitive Landscape:

Global key players of Biochar include Carbon Gold, The Biochar Company (TBC), Biochar Supreme, Cool Planet, BlackCarbon and Swiss Biochar GmbH, etc. Top three players occupy for a share about 20%.

Report offers the Biochar market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Market Segmentation:

Biochar market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Biochar report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

In terms of product, Wood-based Biochar is the largest segment, with a share over 64%. In terms of application, Soil Conditioner is the largest market, with a share over 82%.

Segment by Type

Wood-based Biochar

Corn Straw Biochar

Rice Straw Biochar

Wheat Straw Biochar

Other Straw Biochar

Segment by Application

Soil Conditioner

Fertilizer

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market, with a share about 51%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

