The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,732,911
|336.22
|918,861,167
|14 February 2022
|37,000
|399.06
|14,765,061
|15 February 2022
|32,000
|411.99
|13,183,579
|16 February 2022
|34,390
|407.23
|14,004,521
|17 February 2022
|36,834
|399.41
|14,711,985
|18 February 2022
|34,000
|395.48
|13,446,292
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,907,135
|340.19
|988,972,605
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,938,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.81% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment