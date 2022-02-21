By 2028, Global Demand for Gene Synthesis Market Will Surpass $6.58 Billion at 17.9% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Gene Synthesis Market finds that rising prevalence of infectious diseases as well as chronic diseases is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by high efficiency, the total Global Gene Synthesis Market is estimated to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2028, up from USD 2.16 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.



Furthermore, supportive government policies associated with synthetic biology and surging investments from government as well as major players to augment the growth of the Global Gene Synthesis Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Gene Synthesis Market by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Method (Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Gene Assembly), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Gene Synthesis Market:

Merck KGaA

Genewiz Inc.

Eurofins Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Gen Script



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Escalated Adoption of Gene Therapy Technique in Molecular Biology

The significant development in gene therapy and molecular biology is development and use of various state of the art gene editing techniques for editing purposes. Therefore, there has been a remarkable progress in developing gene therapy for its adoption in molecular biology. Availability of user-friendly gene therapy system, development of genome engineering, and ability of gene therapy for enabling rapid genome-wide interrogation of gene function are projected to accelerate the adoption of Gene therapy gene editing technologies in molecular biology. Consequently, driving the gene synthesis market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Chronic as well as infectious disease prevalence across the globe

The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases has led to advancements in Research and development (R&D) through gene therapy, which is expected to boost the overall global gene therapy demand. Precise, early, and quick treatment through genomic, transcriptome or other multi-omics of cells causing chronic and infectious diseases is resulting in surge in demand for of gene therapy. As a result, driving the gene synthesis market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Gene Synthesis Market

North America has dominated the Global Gene Synthesis Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the developed healthcare infrastructure and well-established laboratory facilities. Moreover, presence of major players and increasing government initiatives concerning to training and implementation of synthetic biology programs is further propelling the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Gene Synthesis Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising investments by global companies. Also, presence of emerging nations, such as China and India along with some key companies in region is further fuelling the market growth.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Gene Synthesis Market by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Method (Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Gene Assembly), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

August, 2019: Eurofins Genomics LLC (U.S.) announced the acquisition of Blue Heron Biotech, a company specializing in advanced gene synthesis. The acquisition provides valuable synergies for both companies due to the inherent connection between their main product segments—oligonucleotides, sequencing and synthetic genes, and strengthens Eurofins Genomics offer in the synthetic biology market.

January 2022: Codex DNA Signs Early Access Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Pfizer to Further Develop Codex DNA’s Novel Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology for Pfizer’s use in its Research and Development of mRNA-based Vaccines and Biotherapies.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.16 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.58 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.9% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered End User



• Academic and Research Institutes



• Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Contract Research Organizations



Method



• Oligonucleotide Synthesis



• Gene Assembly Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

