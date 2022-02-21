Radisson Collection celebrates Milan Fashion Week with exhibition in partnership with fashion visual artist, Mr. Slowboy

Radisson Collection - Radisson Hotel Group’s luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties - is proud to launch the brand’s first art exhibition with fashion illustrator Fei Wang, known as Mr. Slowboy. As part of a series of global art collaborations, Radisson Collection is partnering with emerging artists to create a curated selection of immersive artwork highlighting the iconic locations of the brand’s exceptional hotels.





"The Mural Lovers" - Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels

This first exhibition held at Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan, will launch in the lead up to Milan’s most exciting calendar moment, Milan Fashion Week, from 18th – 21st February. The exhibition at the new and recently opened Radisson Collection Palazzo Touring Club, Milan will feature a selection of Mr.Slowboy’s artwork captured at Radisson Collection properties in Brussels, Nanjing, and London. Mr.Slowboy has been in residence at the hotel earlier in the week to create real-time sketches of Milan’s famous street style with the city abuzz with the fashion elite, of which eight of the sketches will join the existing exhibition featuring works from his visits to the other luxury lifestyle, Radisson Collection hotels. Discover a video of his discovery of Milan here.

Charismatic contemporary artist and Chinese illustrator, Mr.Slowboy, is highly respected in the art and fashion worlds for his retro-styled, two-dimensional pencil illustrations. He has worked with global luxury fashion brands such as Alfred Dunhill, and British heritage brands like Barbour and Fortnum & Mason whilst also sketching famous fashion personalities like photographer Scott Schuman, known as The Sartorialist. Mr.Slowboy’s first work was inspired by The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel in the center of London, which features a strong fashion heritage as the official hotel for London Fashion Week, thus Milan is a natural next stop for Radisson Collection and Mr.Slowboy to continue their partnership, as one of the world’s leading fashion destinations.



"The Explorer" - Radisson Collection Resort Nanjing

Guests attending the exhibition launch will have a unique opportunity to take part in a curated “Origins of Fashion” tour to discover the best behind the scenes haunts of this fashion capital including Borsalino boutique, the oldest hat shop in Europe with a history closely linked to cinema and fashion, and the ornate interiors of Camparino in Galleria, the oldest Campari bar in the city within the shopping heart of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. In addition, they will have the chance to attend an exclusive ‘Meet the Artist’ session, before heading off to experience the classic Milanese tradition of aperitivo in the hotel’s exceptional Presidential Suite and indulge in a tasting menu at Bistrot Bertarelli 1894 Milano, the signature restaurant concept at Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan, which serves Italian cuisine with a creative New Wave culinary approach. Following the exhibition launch, guests visiting the hotel will have the opportunity to view Mr.Slowboy’s sketches which will remain on display in the hotel’s Veloce Bar. Guests browsing the hotel’s historical library will also find signed copies of Mr.Slowboy’s new book “Portraits of the Modern Gentleman” on display which includes a series of illustrations and tips for assembling a coveted closet for sartorialists and artists alike. A guide to experience the same “Origins of Fashion” tour will also be available for guests to experience while staying with Radisson Collection.

Set in the heart of Italy’s fashion, design and business capital close to the Duomo, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan opened in September 2021 after an extensive renovation by Studio Marco Piva, while still preserving the building’s historical significance and its unique identity. The 89-room hotel is housed within a building dating back to 1915 on Corso Italia, and was formerly the headquarters of the not-for-profit Italian national tourism organization Touring Club Italiano.





"A Good Choice" - Radisson Collection Resort Nanjing



Radisson Collection has always had a strong heritage and connection with art and design dating back to the construction of the SAS Royal Hotel in Hammerichsgade which later became the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen. This hotel was designed by Arne Jacobsen, one of the greatest Danish architects of the twentieth century and has been celebrated as a "Landmark of the Jet Age" characterizing the 1950's, and Jacobsen's signature architectural style, and is still celebrated as a prominent example of Danish modernist architecture. Today, art and design are recurring signature elements in Radisson Collection hotels, which feature art from both local and internationally celebrated artists.

“Our Radisson Collection guests have a passion for discovering new art and fashion trends, and are always looking for creative ways to elevate their guest experience and fill their travels with memories worthy of their own art collection. We are incredibly proud to launch this new exhibition and guest experience as we continue our series of global art collaborations and celebrate the opening of our new luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection hotel in Milan – and at what better time than when Milan shares its fashion looks for the Fall / Winter 2022 season,” says Cristina Serra, Global Senior Vice President Brand Strategy & Guest Experience at Radisson Hotel Group.



"The Team Players" - Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels



A selection of the Mr.Slowboy artwork collection will be on display at Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan until August 2022 as well as on the @radissoncollection Instagram page. More Radisson Collection partnerships will continue to be revealed throughout 2022 when artists will visit and share their inspirations from flagship Radisson Collection hotels in the UK, Spain, Belgium, Italy, as well as other key locations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The next artist highlight will be the exhibition of Radisson Collection art partner Rich McCor, known as paperboyo, who will join the brand in celebrating the 65th anniversary of Radisson Collection Hotel, Moscow in May, and the grand opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao later in the summer where he will put on his own exhibition and unique destination discovery through photography for hotel guests.



ABOUT FEI WANG aka MR.SLOWBOY:

With 11 years of experience as OgilvyOne Beijing’s former Head of Art and Creative director, Fei Wang’s work in advertising has already achieved global recognition from the likes of Cannes Lions, D&AD, OneShow and London International. In 2014, he was also selected to serve as a member of the design jury at the prestigious Cannes Lions.

Fei’s passion, however, has always resided with the world of fashion illustration. As an artist, he trained at Singapore’s Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and completed an MA in illustration at London’s Camberwell College of Arts. In Oct 2015, he moved to London to pursue a career in fashion illustration, his unique aesthetic and artistic style quickly gained global recognition from not just the men's fashion world as well as other lifestyle-related industries. Since then he has completed high profile commissions and collaborations internationally for Alfred Dunhill, Lock

& Co Hatters, Fox Brothers, Drake’s, BMW MINI, ISETAN, The Armoury, and now Radisson Collection.



Slowboy - a nom de plume affectionately chosen for Fei’s even perspective in life and fashion - draws inspiration from sources like Indian miniatures, Japanese Ukiyoe and the great Hozumi Kazuo. He has arrived at a witty, subtle style with a love for vintage aesthetics and nostalgia, topped with a playfully modern twist that feels unmistakably contemporary. His signature menswear portraits are instantly recognizable and a delightfully retro breath of fresh air, a deliberately measured antidote to the world of fast fashion.

Drawing from his years of experience honed through commissions for iconic brands around the world, Mr. Slowboy presents his ‘Portraits of the Modern Gentleman’ in a variety of delightful illustrations that inspire with their sense of individuality and effortlessness. His first-ever book release features the best of his commercial and private work, his famous friends in the industry, as well as a sneak peek into his background to appeal to both sartorialists and artists alike.

