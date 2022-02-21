Epigenetics Global and Regional Market Analysis: A $14,311.1 Million Market by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 17% During 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Mechanism, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global epigenetics market was valued at $2,434.6 million, and it is expected to reach $14,311.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.11% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth of the epigenetics market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the global increase in the application of next-generation sequencing, and the advancement of the products. However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the high-cost epigenetics instruments and dearth of skilled professionals in epigenetic research. Epigenetic mechanisms are being linked to a growing number of chronic diseases and disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, as well as environmental cues and nutrition, which have a significant impact on epigenetic processes such as DNA methylation, histone modification, and non-coding RNA.

The epigenetics market is an emerging market with huge growth potential. Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace. Epigenetic alterations can be maintained from cell to cell as cells divide and can be inherited through the generations. Moreover, epigenetic changes are required for normal development and health, and they can also be responsible for some disease states. Disturbing any of the three marks that contribute to epigenetic modification can cause abnormal activation or silencing of genes. In addition, the market of epigenetics is rising due to technological advancements in products offered by the companies.

Market Report Coverage - Epigenetics Market

Market Segmentation

Products (Consumables, Instruments, Software)

Mechanism (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification, RNA Modification, and Others)

Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunology, Metabolic Diseases, and Others)

Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing, Microarray, and Other Technologies (MS, Flow Cytometry))

End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Other End Users)

Market Growth Drivers

Epigenetics Inclined by Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

Increasing Government Initiatives in the Field of Epigenetics

Market Challenges

High Cost of Instruments

Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Epigenetic Research

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancement Toward Innovation in Epigenetics

Expanding Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is epigenetics revolutionizing oncology research and clinical diagnostics?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global epigenetics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global epigenetics market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global epigenetics ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of epigenetics targeted therapies?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the epigenetics companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global epigenetics market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Merck KGaA

MDxHealth

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Active Motif, Inc.

Promega Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3lbi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment