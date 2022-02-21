New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231968/?utm_source=GNW





Market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.



The primary difference between antibacterial vs. antimicrobial substances is the types of microorganisms affected. While antimicrobial substances work against a broad spectrum of microbes (bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and even viruses), antibacterial substances are only effective against bacteria.



Polymers with the ability to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or viruses are classified as antimicrobial plastics.Antimicrobial polymers are generally nonvolatile, chemically stable and can be chemically and physically modified for desired characteristics and antimicrobial activity.



Antimicrobial polymers are a prime candidate for use in the food industry to prevent bacterial contamination and in water sanitation to inhibit the growth of microorganisms in drinking water.



Market size and estimates are provided in terms of revenue, considering 2020 as a base year.Market forecasts are given for 2021-2026.



The market size of regional (regions by application) and country-level (countries by application) markets will also be covered. Impact of COVID-19 is also considered when deriving market estimations.



Global markets, antimicrobial and antibacterial plastic segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered.Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.



The antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics market is further segmented by type: commodity plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polymethyl methacrylate, polyethylene terephthalate, polyurethane), engineering plastics (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyamide, polyoxymethylene, others) and high-performance plastics. By application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, medical and healthcare, building and construction and others (including electronics, sports and leisure, etc.).



Report Includes:

- 119 data tables and 42 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the current and future global markets for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of recent industry trends that will affect the use of antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and their major end-use application markets

- Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by plastic type, application, and geographic region

- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, CEE Countries, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa and other ASEAN countries

- Review, analysis and forecast market developments that will affect major applications including packaging, automotive, consumer goods, medical, building and construction

- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics market

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Avient Corp., DuPont, Lonza Group, Parx Materials and Sanitized AG



Summary:

The global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastic market totaled REDACTED in 2020 and REDACTED in 2021, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2021-2026. The market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Microorganisms (aka microbes) are living cells so small that most can be seen only with a microscope.Microbes include bacteria, fungi and algae and are found everywhere on earth.



While most microbes do not interfere with most products, in some situations microbes can cause a variety of problems. Growth of microbes on materials such as plastic surfaces can lead to foul odors, discoloration and formation of biofilm (i.e., mildew, slime). In some cases, attached microbes can even degrade or corrode the material).



Antimicrobial plastic contains a synthetic additive (aka polymeric biocide),which slows or blocks the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, mold and fungi.For years, antimicrobial plastics were only present in healthcare settings where the need to reduce surface bacteria and germs is a necessity.



After 2020, a growing push toward easy-to-clean and sanitize materials that inhibit the growth of microbes is noted;more plastics are being manufactured that contain antimicrobial additives.



Many antimicrobial agents are formulated into plastic pellets or are available in powder or liquid form.The pellets are especially useful in injection molding, offering very smooth integration into plastic.



Bacteria, mold and other microorganisms simply cannot live or multiply on these surfaces.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Rapid technological changes highlight the need to develop technologies that will foster a more sustainable future.Policies can support technological advancements in diverse end-use sectors, from healthcare and packaging industries to automotive and architecture.



During the last decade, several food crises have brought to light the need for antimicrobial products to reduce the risks associated with contamination, especially that of food by pathogenic species. The demand for antimicrobial plastic is expected to soar over the coming years due to its increasing penetration in packaging and consumer products. There is also rising demand for plastics as a substitute for traditional materials in medical

instruments, including medical ventilators and anesthetic machines. These factors will substantially boost the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics industry.



To manage enterprises and resources effectively, corporations engaged in the antimicrobial plastics industry must understand the significance of these trends, as must stakeholders in the industry. End users of antimicrobial plastics must consider the effects of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective options among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.



Over the next four years, significant changes are forecast to take place in global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics manufacturing and applications. Consequently, the information presented in thisstudy is likely to be of critical importance to all the stakeholders present across the value chain.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________