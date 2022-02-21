HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

21 February 2022

HRC WORLD PLC APPOINTS A NEW AUDITOR





The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the Company), a company that provides strategic restaurant management services for restaurant chains across Asia, is pleased to announce that the appointment of Shipleys LLP as the Company's statutory auditor with effect from today's date.

Crowe UK LLP has confirmed to the Company that there are no reasons or matter connected with its resignation as auditor that should be brought to the attention of the member or creditors of the Company.





THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

