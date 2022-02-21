New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cholesterol Tests: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231966/?utm_source=GNW





Based on product type, the market is segmented into lipid profile, total cholesterol tests, HDL tests, LDL tests, triglycerides tests and POCT. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report examines the factors driving growth in the global cholesterol tests market, as well as reviews major players, established companies and new entrants.



This report, however, does not cover quality control reagents, calibrators, analytical equipment, instruments, software, and accessories used in cholesterol testing.



The global cholesterol tests market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period.



Growth factors include aging populations, increased disorders associated with aging, and obesity linked to heart disease, hypertension and diabetes. Technological innovations in cholesterol testing are driving increased use of cholesterol tests, which also is pushing market growth.



In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary cessation of routine diagnostic procedures, including cholesterol testing, in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers worldwide. However, these procedures have resumed in the second half of 2021, which is driving growth in the global market for cholesterol tests.



In 2020, the lipid profile segment held the largest share of the global market for cholesterol tests with REDACTED%, followed by total cholesterol tests (REDACTED%), HDL tests (REDACTED%), POC tests (REDACTED%), triglycerides (REDACTED%) and LDL tests (REDACTED%).

