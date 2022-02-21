New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

København V, DENMARK

21 February 2022        

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

Capital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK0009535205E (SDO)DKK3,00Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009535395E (SDO)DKK3,00Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009535478E (SDO)DKK3,00Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009535551E (SDO)DKK2,00Annuity01.10.2043
DK0009535635E (SDO)DKK1,50Annuity01.10.2038
DK0009535718E (SDO)DKK1,00Annuity01.10.2033
DK0009535981I (RO)DKK3,00Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009536013I (RO)DKK2,00Annuity01.10.2043

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

