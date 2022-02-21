New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008234/?utm_source=GNW

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosk OEMs, software providers and service providers.



The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base across different end-user industries.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the U.S. market for self-service kiosks in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



Note: Market projections for 2022 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was largely completed by the end of the year 2022 around 80% of the country’s population will at least be done with both doses of the vaccines.



Self-service kiosks are interactive and intuitive in nature, making them an important platform for customer self-service.Basically, self-service kiosks are application-specific electronic systems that can significantly increase operational efficiency and are widely regarded as a business tool that can easily streamline products and service delivery.



In addition, self-service kiosks are used in industrial applications as they can effectively provide streamlined process control.Kiosks are evolving as an important tool for organizations to evaluate consumer behavior and purchasing habits.



Interactive and self-service kiosks are finding applications across domains including quick-service restaurants, healthcare, travel, tourism, entertainment and retail. Some benefits to businesses from self-service kiosks include lower operational costs, increased revenue and a consequent return on investment (ROI).



The U.S. market for self-service kiosks was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020. It is projected that the self-service kiosks market in the U.S. will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% for the period from 2021 to 2026 to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026. The U.S. market for self-service kiosks has been segmented based on application and end-user industry. Based on applications, the self-service kiosks market has been categorized into Check-in Kiosks, Check-out Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Self-ordering kiosks, Financial Services Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks, Digital Signage Kiosks, Bitcoin Kiosks, Temperature Screening Kiosks and Others. The REDACTED segment had the REDACTED share of the market in 2020 and was valued at $REDACTED million. The U.S. market for check-in kiosks is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED million in 2026. In recent years, check-in kiosks have become more popular in several environments. Airline check-in kiosks, healthcare check-in kiosks, and hotel and hospitality check-in kiosks are some of the most popular forms of check-in kiosks.



Based on end-user industry, the self-service kiosks market has been segmented into: Hospitality and Entertainment, Financial Services, Medical and Healthcare, Retail, Food Service, Travel and Transportation, Government, Education Institutions, and Others.The REDACTED end-user segment accounts for the REDACTED share of the market and was valued at $REDACTED million in 2020.



In the retail segment, self-service kiosks are widely installed across department stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and specialty retailers.One of the key reasons for the strong growth of self-service kiosks in the retail spaceis the need for a multi-channel environment, which is necessary to connect to customers, including prospective customers.



In addition, the proliferation of contact less payments, such as those using near-field communication (NFC) and mobile payment, will also lead to a growing need for self-service kiosks in retail stores.



The fastest growing end-user segment in the U.S. self-service kiosk market is the REDACTED segment, which was valued at $REDACTED million in 2020. The self-service kiosk market in the REDACTED segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED million in 2026. In the healthcare sector, self-service kiosks can be used for a variety of purposes such as appointment checkins, secure patient identification, real-time demographics verification, real-time eligibility checks, consent form viewing and e-signatures, outstanding balance and co-pay collection, alert notifications, facility directions, and ordering prescription refills.

