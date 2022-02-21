New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096608/?utm_source=GNW

Included in the report are descriptions of the market forces relevant to membrane bioreactors and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of membrane bioreactor, and growth forecasts through 2026 are provided. Estimates on sales values are based on the prices in the supply chain at which the membrane bioreactors were procured by manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of membrane bioreactors.



Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress of economies across the world for some time.But the world’s economies are gradually reviving and have started ramping back up.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and the membrane bioreactors market was also indirectly affected.



The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



85 data tables and 45 additional tables

An up-to-date review of the global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for membrane bioreactors, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by microbial process type, configuration, membrane type, application, and geographic region

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for membrane bioreactors and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and market value analysis for China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, and the filtration industry structure

Review of patent grants for innovations relate to membrane bioreactor industry across each major category

Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for membrane bioreactor

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alfa Laval, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Asahi Kasei, Pentair and Mann+Hummel



Summary:

The introduction of membrane-based bioreactors (MBR) has added a new dimension to the effectiveness of filtration membranes in the wastewater processing domain.MBRs equip wastewater processing utilities with a limited yet useful ability to process organic waste in addition to conducting a membrane-based separation.



There is a growing push toward increasing the scope of applications for processed wastewater. The stakeholders willing to compare wastewater processing with the more expensive reverse osmosis methodology come to find the benefits of the former continues to grow steadily. The above-mentioned positive aspects will translate into an impressive growth rate over the forecast period for MBRs



Reasons for Doing This Study:

BCC Research’s goals in conducting this study is to assess and describe the current status of the global market for membrane bioreactors, as well as to determine the potential growth of this industry. More specifically, the study’s objectives are -

- To summarize existing membrane bioreactors under development.

- To evaluate the existing membrane bioreactors industry, with a focus on producers of each major viable technology.

- To summarize historic markets for membrane bioreactors during 2020 and 2021.

- To assess market potential for membrane bioreactor over a five-year period from 2021 through 2026.

- To provide regional market breakdowns with select subregional breakdowns for countries with promising membrane bioreactors as well as market demand.

