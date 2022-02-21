2022 Statistics: Global Medical Transcription Market Size Will Surpass $5.11 Billion at 17.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Medical Transcription Market finds that growing chronic diseases, rising aging population, rising development of data analytics in the healthcare sector and increasing need for automated transcripts are some of the prominent factors for influencing the growth of Medical Transcription Market in coming years. In addition, exposure of voice recognition technologies, increasing outsourcing services for medical transcription and huge adoption of cloud-based systems are some other factors that propelling the growth of Medical Transcription Market in recent years. The total Global Medical Transcription Market is estimated to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Medical Transcription Market by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers), by Deployment (Cloud/Web Based, Installed/On-Premises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-transcription-market-1299/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 150+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Vast Advancement in Transcription Software Drives the Market

In recent years, huge technological advancement has been done in multiple sectors including healthcare. Therefore, techniques such as, artificial intelligence, machine learning and voice recognition methodology are also in high demand. These technology helps to improve treatment outcomes & provides structured clinical documentation and thus, influencing the positive impact in the market. Therefore, all these factors are responsible for bolstering the growth of Medical Transcription Market over the projected time period. In addition, emergence of hi-tech technologies in healthcare industry to give better outcomes is also expected to augment the growth of Medical Transcription Market during present years.

Effective Benefits of Medical Transcription Software Boost the Market

Medical transcription is a process which is used to convert dictated clinical data into digital format or predefined text. Thus, many hospitals, clinics, physicians and healthcare centres selected medical transcription processes to enhance the quality of patient care, provides the operational efficiency, and reduces the capital expenditure. This technique is also used to monitor patient information and their treatment procedures. This technique supports the provision of treatment plans and related information to the patient. Medical transcription software is majorly used to provide appropriate patient history and because of this, doctors can easily analyse the current physical condition of the patient & suggest treatment action plan accordingly. Therefore, all these benefits of medical transcription software in healthcare industry are expected to boost the growth of Medical Transcription Market in next few years.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-transcription-market-1299/1

Benefits of Purchasing Medical Transcription Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299

The Report on Medical Transcription Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Market

North America anticipated maximum growth for Medical Transcription Market during the forecast period. Increasing need for digital documentation in healthcare industry is a major key parameter for fuelling the growth of Medical Transcription Market in this region. In addition, increasing demand for maintaining patient information in structured format and favourable government regulations are some other factors that accelerated the maximum growth of Medical Transcription Market in this region. Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud & voice recognition technologies in healthcare domain and usage of advanced technologies to regularize the clinical workflow & documentation in this region are supported to create lucrative growth opportunities for Medical Transcription Market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Transcription Market:

Acusis LLC (US)

Transcend Services (Taiwan)

Nuance Communications Inc. (US)

MModal LLC (US)

iMedX Inc. (US)

Global Medical Transcription LLC (US)

nThrive Inc. (US)

MTBC Inc. (US)

Medi-Script Plus (US)

Trans Tech Medical Solutions LLC (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Transcription Market by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers), by Deployment (Cloud/Web Based, Installed/On-Premises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-transcription-market-094000

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Medical Transcription Market?

How will the Medical Transcription Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Transcription Market?

What is the Medical Transcription market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Transcription Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

November, 2020: Nuance Communications, Inc. announced the planned sale of the Health Information Management (HIM) Transcription business and the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Go-Live Services business to a new independent company, DeliverHealth Solutions LLC.

March, 2018: Epic announced an agreement with Nuance Communications, Inc. to integrate speech recognition technology in EHR systems.

This market titled “Medical Transcription Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.11 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Clinical Laboratories



• Academic Medical Centers



• Others





Deployment



• Cloud/Web Based



• Installed/On-Premises Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-transcription-market-1299/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

HCIT Consulting Services Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hcit-consulting-services-market-1338

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hcit-consulting-services-market-1338 Behavioral Mental Health Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330 Computational Biology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302 Digital Prescription Technology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301

About Us:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: