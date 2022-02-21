eVTOL Aircraft Market Growth USD 97370 million by 2022-2028 | Market Dynamics, Key Players, Types, Application, Regions

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global eVTOL Aircraft market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the eVTOL Aircraft. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to EVTOL Aircraft market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20119435
The global eVTOL Aircraft market size is estimated to be worth USD 51780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 97370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% during the review period.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the eVTOL Aircraft market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
- Airbus
- Lilium
- Bell Helicopter
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Embraer
- Ehang
- Volocopter
- Workhorse Group
- Pipistrel
- Kitty Hawk Corporation
- Karem Aircraft
- Lift Aircraft
To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/20119435
Market Segmentation:
eVTOL Aircraft market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide eVTOL Aircraft report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
- Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft
- Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft
Segment by Application
- Civil
- Military
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20119435
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2021
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Detailed TOC of Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1 Study Coverage
1.1 eVTOL Aircraft Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production
2.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production by Region
2.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales eVTOL Aircraft by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
………
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Airbus
12.1.1 Airbus Corporation Information
12.1.2 Airbus Overview
12.1.3 Airbus eVTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Airbus eVTOL Aircraft Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Airbus Recent Developments
12.2 Lilium
12.2.1 Lilium Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lilium Overview
12.2.3 Lilium eVTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Lilium eVTOL Aircraft Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Lilium Recent Developments
………
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 eVTOL Aircraft Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 eVTOL Aircraft Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 eVTOL Aircraft Production Mode & Process
13.4 eVTOL Aircraft Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 eVTOL Aircraft Sales Channels
13.4.2 eVTOL Aircraft Distributors
13.5 eVTOL Aircraft Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 eVTOL Aircraft Industry Trends
14.2 eVTOL Aircraft Market Drivers
14.3 eVTOL Aircraft Market Challenges
14.4 eVTOL Aircraft Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global eVTOL Aircraft Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20119435
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.