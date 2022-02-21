eVTOL Aircraft Market Growth USD 97370 million by 2022-2028 | Market Dynamics, Key Players, Types, Application, Regions

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global eVTOL Aircraft market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the eVTOL Aircraft. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to EVTOL Aircraft market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global eVTOL Aircraft market size is estimated to be worth USD 51780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 97370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the eVTOL Aircraft market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Airbus

Lilium

Bell Helicopter

Aurora Flight Sciences

Embraer

Ehang

Volocopter

Workhorse Group

Pipistrel

Kitty Hawk Corporation

Karem Aircraft

Lift Aircraft

Market Segmentation:

eVTOL Aircraft market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide eVTOL Aircraft report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft

Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft

Segment by Application

Civil

Military

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 eVTOL Aircraft Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production

2.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Production by Region

2.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales eVTOL Aircraft by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

………

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Airbus

12.1.1 Airbus Corporation Information

12.1.2 Airbus Overview

12.1.3 Airbus eVTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Airbus eVTOL Aircraft Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Airbus Recent Developments

12.2 Lilium

12.2.1 Lilium Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lilium Overview

12.2.3 Lilium eVTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Lilium eVTOL Aircraft Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Lilium Recent Developments

………

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 eVTOL Aircraft Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 eVTOL Aircraft Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 eVTOL Aircraft Production Mode & Process

13.4 eVTOL Aircraft Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 eVTOL Aircraft Sales Channels

13.4.2 eVTOL Aircraft Distributors

13.5 eVTOL Aircraft Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 eVTOL Aircraft Industry Trends

14.2 eVTOL Aircraft Market Drivers

14.3 eVTOL Aircraft Market Challenges

14.4 eVTOL Aircraft Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global eVTOL Aircraft Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

