Global Surveillance Solutions Growth Opportunities

With the surveillance market shaking off its legacy analog roots, the industry is embracing more advanced analysis tools and more flexible system architecture that can enable more businesses to adopt advanced surveillance systems, further enhancing the role of surveillance as the eyes behind an organization’s security apparatus.



Many industry customers are also ready to make significant investments in the post-pandemic era, particularly in new technology areas such as edge-enabled processing and cloud system design, as well as improved managed services and support options from integrators and OEM vendors. The surveillance industry has witnessed significant changes, as networked, IP cameras have become the standard hardware equipment, video management systems require more server storage and processing power to keep up with the volume of video data being aggregated, and analytics solutions have improved in their accuracy as well as expanded to include multiple activities, detection, recognition, and identification functions. While this may sound like existing surveillance systems have now become obsolete in the face of these massive technology shifts, many customers find that, with the support of a knowledgeable OEM and integration partner, they can find affordable means to update their surveillance operation to the latest functions without needing to completely start the system design from scratch. Surveillance systems truly are the only visual component to an organization’s security apparatus, even if the organization spans multiple locations or wide swaths of distance. In order to keep up with the volume of video data being collected, requiring analysis, and necessitating some mitigation actions from security operators, businesses need to offer a robust set of automation, analysis, and even predictive tools that can provide operators with the support to help them maintain real-time situational awareness to an organization without compromising on risk level or response capabilities.

