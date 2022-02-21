New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market, Global, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231950/?utm_source=GNW

Organizations of all kinds have undergone digital transformation journeys to prepare themselves for the rapid changes in the enterprise environment and create competitive advantages against their rivals. One of the focal points of digital transformation is the customer journey, primarily through online platforms and digital touchpoints.When a company takes adequate measures to secure its network, malicious attacks can still infiltrate vulnerable gateways between the company and its customer. These then lead to man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks which can be prevented by encrypting data from the point of origin to its destination.A TLS certificate is encryption technology installed on Web servers that enable secure transmission of sensitive data through an encrypted connection. TLS certificates protect any data transmission against compromise or capture by cyber adversaries.Certificate Authorities (CAs) issue transport layer security (TLS) certificates that validate the digital identity of a business and encrypts communication between the consumer and the website. The study on “Transport Layer Security Certificates Market” explores this topic in detail. The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.

Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi

