Global Legal Services Market Growth Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: A $1112.75 Billion Market in 2026

The global legal services market is expected to grow from $713.12 billion in 2021 to $788.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to reach $1112.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



North America was the largest region in the legal services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the legal services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Globally, changes in political structure, legal reforms, and trade agreements are creating opportunities for law firms. International companies and organizations are bound to comply with various laws and regulations of different countries and specific trade agreements. Changes in the legal structure of intrastate agreements increases the demand for legal services.

Law firms around the world are offering cybercrime legal consulting services to their clients, owing to the increasing incidence of this type of crime. Cybercrime refers to a crime that is committed using an internet connection and a computer. This includes cyber-stalking, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion using internet and electronic devices. In the UK alone, around $35 billion is the estimated annual cost of cybercrimes. Law firms offering cybercrime consulting services employ lawyers, consultants, and ethical hackers who are experienced in handling crisis management, online financial theft, loss of data, data privacy, and intellectual property infringement. Large law firms practicing in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity include Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The growing concern of organizations and individuals about cybercrimes is expected to increase the cybercrime legal consulting services market globally.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: B2B Legal Services; B2C Legal Services; Hybrid Legal Services; Criminal Law Practices

By Size: Large Law Firms; SME Law Firms

By End-Users: Individuals; Financial Services; Mining and Oil & Gas; Manufacturing; Construction; IT Services; Others

By Type Of Practice: Litigation; Corporate; Labor/Employment; Real Estate; Patent Litigation; Tax; Bankruptcy; Others (Regulatory, M&A, Antitrust, Environmental)

By Mode: Online; Offline

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, legal services indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



