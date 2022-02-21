Lithium Ion Battery Market 2022 | Top Players ( Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL) | Growth Insights, Trends and Size Forecast to 2027 | Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Lithium Ion Battery market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Lithium Ion Battery market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Lithium Ion Battery, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

The global Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at 4635.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.05% from 2021 to 2027.

A lithium-ion battery or Li-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Today lithium-ion batteries are commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles and are growing in popularity for military and aerospace End Users.In terms of region, the largest segment of Lithium ion Battery Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 75% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 13% of global market. For type of Lithium ion Battery Market, Cobalt Oxide is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 33% in 2019. Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide accounted for about 25% of global market.

The topmost companies in the Lithium Ion Battery market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Lithium Ion Battery. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

CATL

ATL

Murata

BYD

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BAK Power

Toshiba

AESC

Saft

Market Segmentation: -

Lithium Ion Battery market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Lithium Ion Battery report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Cobalt Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide

Manganese Oxide

Iron Phosphate

Others

Aqueous

Organic Liquid

Segment by Application

Power & Utilities

EV Automotive

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Consumer Electronics

Medical

eVTOL

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

