COFACE SA launches a tender offer to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent. Notes due 27 March 2024 issued by COFACE SA in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011805803)

Paris, 21 February 2022 – 11.00

COFACE SA (the "Company") is launching today a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent. Notes due 27 March 2024 unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (ISIN: FR0011805803) (the “Notes”). The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The Company is also announcing its intention to issue euro-denominated fixed rate tier 2 notes (the "New Notes"). The pricing of the New Notes is expected to occur on or about 28 February 2022.

The Tender Offer will be open during the period from 21 February 2022 to 16:00 hours CET on 25 February 2022. The results are expected to be announced on 28 February 2022.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

United States

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, to owners of Notes who are located in the United States as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to U.S. Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a "U.S. Person") and such Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States or by U.S. Persons. Accordingly, copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported offer to sell in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and offers to sell made by a person located or resident in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any U.S. Person will not be accepted.

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

