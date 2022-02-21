World’s Tallest Digital “Happy Presidents’ Day” Message of National Unity Ignites South Florida Skyline at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Click Media Assets: B-Roll | Photos | AP Photos



MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World’s Tallest Digital “Happy Presidents’ Day’” message of national unity is lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.



World’s Largest L.E.D. Flag, Electronic Images of Presidents & Uncle Sam

Through Monday, the building’s one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art animation system features the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag, the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Sculptures of Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and a Colossal Colorful Animated Image of Uncle Sam.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a visual celebration of the 29th annual Presidents’ Day holiday – honoring the nation’s 46 commanders-in-chief,” explains developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Florida’s Royal Palm Companies.

Details

During the holiday weekend, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting the “Magic City” with symbols of Americana.

Happy Presidents’ Day Message

Paramount, downtown Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper, is glowing with the phrase, “Happy Presidents’ Day.”

The vertical image measures 240-yards-high -- about two-and-a-half football fields tall.

Largest L.E.D. Flag

The display transitions into the world’s largest L.E.D. U.S. flag.

It is a pulsating patriotic stars and stripes salute.

Spread-out along the building’s Skydeck, is a moving mosaic of fluttering five-pointed white stars emblazoned in a wafting field of blue.

Through the building’s 700-foot-tall center column are rippling red and white stripes.

Digital Sculptures of Washington & Lincoln

Across the building’s 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-high roof top crown appear the digitally-carved busts of U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Their February birthdays became the impetus for the creation of Presidents’ Day.

Previously, from 1879 until 1971, the holiday was celebrated every February 22nd.

It was initially known as, “George Washington’s Birthday.”

Uncle Sam

The light show ends with the iconic animated image of America’s mythical Uncle Sam – the inanimate personification of federalism.

Lighting Schedule

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites through Monday, February 21, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. and, again, from 5:30 p.m. until midnight.

The building glows for a duration of 10-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the centerpiece superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

CEO-Developer Dazzles City

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular Presidents’ Day tower lighting is a shining beacon of patriotism,” says Kodsi. “During these challenging times we believe our star-spangled red, white and blue tower lighting provides people with inspiration.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74cdbba5-f199-4829-8e33-643dd2d70b0e. The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.