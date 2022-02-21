New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles- Immunity-Boosting Superfoods" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231940/?utm_source=GNW





Superfoods have emerged as the ideal immunity-boosting solution because of their high nutritional content.This study offers an overview of the existing and emerging trends in the superfood market, examining superfoods based on three categories: immunity-boosting whole foods, immunity-boosting processed foods, and immunity-boosting nutraceuticals.



Immunity-boosting whole foods are natural superfoods that retain all the fiber, phytochemicals, and nutrients often lost or modified in food processing.High fiber contributes to improving gut health, which has become a top concern for consumers following increased consumer awareness of the importance of microbiome and gut health.



In light of this, immunity-boosting whole foods will witness an increase in demand in the coming years.Immunity-boosting processed foods have whole superfoods as their primary ingredient. The pandemic has escalated the habit of snacking as consumers spend more time at home. This stay-at-home trend drives the demand for natural superfood snacks, which consumers increasingly use as healthy meal replacements.Immunity-boosting nutraceuticals are products derived from natural food sources and further fortified with vitamins and minerals. Post-pandemic, with the growing consumer interest in improving health through food, further adoption of nutraceuticals is expected because they allow users to target specific needs. Superfood companies with a short product cycle, technological prowess, and innovative marketing will gain significant market share.

