Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device, Packaging Type, End-Use Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Consumer electronics applications, including laptops and desktops, audio amplifier components, smartphones, home appliances, remote controls, building automation devices, and other home electronics, accounted for the largest share of 41% of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in 2021. The use of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in consumer electronics is also supplemented by the increasing use of these devices for connected networks and IoT applications.



By packaging type, the market for 32-bit segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

32-bit ultra-low-power microcontrollers use 32-bit instruction code and offer a higher level of precision in an embedded system and other IoT network. With the migration of manufacturers from 8-bit and 16-bit production to 32-bit MCU production, the global supply trend of MCUs has shown a great shift toward 32-bit MCUs.



The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the ultra-low-power microcontrollers market during the forecast period.

Microcontrollers are key enablers of energy efficiency in automotive technology. A number of intelligent features such as park assist systems, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control have been introduced in the industry, which is fueling the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller.



Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market during the forecast period.

The growth of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in APAC for automotive applications can be attributed to the flourishing automotive manufacturing sector in the region, as well as the presence of well-known automobile manufacturing companies such as Toyota Motor (Japan), Honda Motor (Japan), Nissan Motor (Japan), SAIC Motor (China), and Hyundai Motor (South Korea) in the region.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 25%, and, Other – 30%

• By Region – North America - 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The key players operating in the ultra-low-power microcontroller market include are Texas Instruments (US), Microchip Technology (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronic Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). The Ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented into peripheral device, packaging type, end-use application, and region.



Based on peripheral device the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented into analog and digital devices.Based on packaging type the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit.



Based on end-use application the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by aerospace & defense, automotive, servers and data centers, consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. Based on region the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on peripheral device, packaging type, end-use application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the ultra-low-power microcontroller market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the ultra-low-power microcontroller market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

