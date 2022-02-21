Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Musgrave Group, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Grafton Group, Home Retail Group, & Amazon.com

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Ireland increased at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9%, increasing from US$2.74 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.15 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Ireland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
- Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Ireland.
- Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.
- Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.
