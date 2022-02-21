Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|34,489
|700,653,660
|14 February 2022
|240
|21,467.0800
|5,152,099
|15 February 2022
|220
|21,730.5500
|4,780,721
|16 February 2022
|200
|21,974.3000
|4,394,860
|17 February 2022
|210
|22,274.1900
|4,677,580
|18 February 2022
|150
|22,145.7300
|3,321,860
|Total 14-18 February 2022
|1,020
|22,327,120
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*
|1,081
|21,889.3329
|23,662,369
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|36,590
|746,643,148
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|36,590
|746,643,148
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|208,984
|4,535,470,434
|14 February 2022
|2,206
|22,782.7400
|50,258,724
|15 February 2022
|2,105
|23,031.4000
|48,481,097
|16 February 2022
|2,005
|23,219.3600
|46,554,817
|17 February 2022
|2,055
|23,445.9500
|48,181,427
|18 February 2022
|1,754
|23,220.0500
|40,727,968
|Total 14-18 February 2022
|10,125
|234,204,033
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*
|3,281
|23,122.8357
|75,866,024
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|222,390
|4,845,540,491
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|222,390
|4,845,540,491
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 137,431 A shares and 651,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
