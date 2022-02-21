English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,489 700,653,660 14 February 2022 240 21,467.0800 5,152,099 15 February 2022 220 21,730.5500 4,780,721 16 February 2022 200 21,974.3000 4,394,860 17 February 2022 210 22,274.1900 4,677,580 18 February 2022 150 22,145.7300 3,321,860 Total 14-18 February 2022 1,020 22,327,120 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022* 1,081 21,889.3329 23,662,369 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 36,590 746,643,148 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 36,590 746,643,148 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 208,984 4,535,470,434 14 February 2022 2,206 22,782.7400 50,258,724 15 February 2022 2,105 23,031.4000 48,481,097 16 February 2022 2,005 23,219.3600 46,554,817 17 February 2022 2,055 23,445.9500 48,181,427 18 February 2022 1,754 23,220.0500 40,727,968 Total 14-18 February 2022 10,125 234,204,033 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022* 3,281 23,122.8357 75,866,024 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 222,390 4,845,540,491 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 222,390 4,845,540,491

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 137,431 A shares and 651,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments