The molecular quality controls market size is expected to grow from USD 164 million in 2021 to USD 226 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%

Independent Controls held the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the molecular quality control market is segmented into Independent Controls and Instrument Specific Controls.The Independent control segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control market in 2020.



The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the molecular quality control products market.



The single analyte control segment held the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2020.

Based on analyte type, the molecular quality control products market is segmented into Single-analyte type and multi-analyte type. Single-analyte controls are highly preferred by laboratories; this segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control products market in 2020.



The infectious diseases diagnostic segment held the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2020.

Based on application, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications.The infectious disease diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality controls market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of advanced assays for infectious diseases, a significant increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising awareness about the effective use of molecular diagnostic technologies to control the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases.



Diagnostic Laboratories is the largest end user segment in the molecular quality control market in 2020

The key end users of molecular quality controls studied in this report include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, IVD Manufacturers and CROs Academic & Research Institutes, and other end users. The Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control market in 2020, increasing number of accredited diagnostic laboratories to provide growth opportunities in the coming years



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate in the molecular quality controls market during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the significant demand for high-quality and accurate diagnostic tests from the large patient population in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific molecular quality controls market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the molecular quality controls market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%

•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 15%, Latin America: 10% and Middle East & Africa: 5%



The prominent players in the molecular quality controls market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Abbott Laboratories (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SERO AS (Norway), Anchor Molecular (US), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sun Diagnostics, LLC (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), ZeptoMetrix, LLC (US), Qnostics (UK), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Microbix Biosystems Inc. (Canada), SpeeDx Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (US), and Grifols, S.A. (Spain).



Research Coverage:

This report describes and studies the global Molecular quality control market-based product, application, analyte type, end user, and regional level.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and MNM overview.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall molecular quality controls market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the molecular quality control market. The report analyzes this market by product, analyte type, application, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by products, analyte type, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the molecular quality control market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the molecular quality control market

