Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February:                
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)34,489 700,653,660
14 February 202224021,467.08005,152,099
15 February 202222021,730.55004,780,721
16 February 202220021,974.30004,394,860
17 February 202221022,274.19004,677,580
18 February 202215022,145.73003,321,860
Total 14-18 February 20221,020 22,327,120
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*1,08121,889.332923,662,369
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)36,590 746,643,148
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)36,590 746,643,148
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)208,984 4,535,470,434
14 February 20222,20622,782.740050,258,724
15 February 20222,10523,031.400048,481,097
16 February 20222,00523,219.360046,554,817
17 February 20222,05523,445.950048,181,427
18 February 20221,75423,220.050040,727,968
Total 14-18 February 202210,125 234,204,033
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*3,28123,122.835775,866,024
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)222,390 4,845,540,491
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)222,390 4,845,540,491

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 137,431 A shares and 651,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

