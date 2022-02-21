Upcoming Conference: Microfluidics to Address Pandemics - SARS-CoV-2 and Beyond: March 1st-2nd, 2022

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics to Address Pandemics - SARS-CoV-2 and Beyond" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Pandemic is evolving and the various variants which currently are driving the pandemic forward are responsible for morbidity, mortality and economic strains globally.
This 2-day conference held onsite as a regular physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam, The Netherlands takes a deep dive on the current role of Microfluidics Technologies in SARS-CoV-2 testing (circa 2022) and expectations for the future role of Microfluidics in the Management of Pandemics.
The conference brings together companies engaged in this space from the larger diagnostics companies to the emerging companies providing technical solutions in this field -- Providing them a platform to present their technology/offering to the community and engage.
In addition to presentations, there will be posters to highlight technologies and late-breaking developments.
This conference is chaired by Dr. Holger Becker, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of microfluidic ChipShop GmbH and a key opinion leader in the microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip field.
Key Topics Covered:
- Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications
- Lateral Flow Assays
- Microfluidics Impact on SARS-CoV-2 Testing: Current Status and Future
- Technical Solutions for Rapid COVID-19 Testing
- Nucleic Acid Diagnostic Tests and Rapid Testing: Evolution of the Space
- Organoids and Organs-on-Chips to Model SARS-CoV-2 Infection Ex Vivo
- Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance
- SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics and Global Health
- Vaccine Development
Speakers
Conference Chair
- Holger Becker, Chief Scientific Officer, microfluidic ChipShop GmbH
Keynote Speakers
- Emmanuel Delamarche, Senior Manager, Spiden AG
- Nicole Pamme, Professor in Analytical Chemistry, Stockholm University
- Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)
- Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology
Confirmed Speakers to date
- James Boiani, Partner, Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
- Yongsheng Cheng, CEO and Co-founder, PixelBiotech GmbH
- Andrea Chow, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Ontera Inc.
- Peter Ertl, Professor of Lab-on-a-Chip Systems, Vienna University of Technology
- Jonathan D Posner, Professor of Mechanical Engineering & Chemical Engineering, University of Washington
- Jun Ho Son, CTO, Kryptos Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Mickey Urdea, Founding Partner & Principal, Halteres Associates
- Paul Yager, Professor, Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington
