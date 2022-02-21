Security Analytics Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Broadcom, Fortinet., McAfee, IBM, Cisco Systems and Splunk Inc.

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Analytics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security analytics market is expected to grow from $10.9 Billion in 2021 to $24.4 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
In this report, the global security analytics market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geographic region. Based on solution type, the security analytics market has been segmented into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, and application security analytics.
Based on deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises deployment. On-premises deployment of security analytics software improves security teams' access to data, enabling them to tailor specific products and solutions to specific end customers. By deploying an on-premises security analytics platform, companies can train dedicated staff and ensure high-quality output.
The report provides an overview of the global security analytics market and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, solution, end-users, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the security analytics solution providers.
The report covers the market for security analytics with regards to the user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for security analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.
The Report Includes
- 49 data tables and 28 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for security analytics technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment, solution, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Insight into industry structure for security analytics, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, recent market developments, and company revenue share analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee Corp., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Splunk Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Security Analytics: Market Overview
- Introduction to Big Data Analytics
- Types of Big Data Analytics
- Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics
- Big Data Analytics for Cybersecurity
- Introduction to Security Analytics
- Types of Security Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity
- Advantages of AI in Cybersecurity
- SIEM vs Security Analytics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Market
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy
- Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things
- Growth of Cloud Analytics
- Increase in Number of Cybercrimes
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exabeam, Inc.
- Fireeye Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Gurucul Solutions Llc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (Hpe)
- Hillstone Networks
- Huntsman Security
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Logrhythm Inc.
- Mcafee Corp.
- Rsa Security Llc
- Securonix
- Splunk Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azbtl8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment