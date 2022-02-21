Security Analytics Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Broadcom, Fortinet., McAfee, IBM, Cisco Systems and Splunk Inc.

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Analytics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security analytics market is expected to grow from $10.9 Billion in 2021 to $24.4 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

In this report, the global security analytics market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geographic region. Based on solution type, the security analytics market has been segmented into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, and application security analytics.

Based on deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises deployment. On-premises deployment of security analytics software improves security teams' access to data, enabling them to tailor specific products and solutions to specific end customers. By deploying an on-premises security analytics platform, companies can train dedicated staff and ensure high-quality output.

The report provides an overview of the global security analytics market and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, solution, end-users, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the security analytics solution providers.

The report covers the market for security analytics with regards to the user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for security analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

The Report Includes

49 data tables and 28 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for security analytics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment, solution, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

Insight into industry structure for security analytics, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, recent market developments, and company revenue share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee Corp., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Splunk Inc.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Security Analytics: Market Overview

Introduction to Big Data Analytics

Types of Big Data Analytics

Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics

Big Data Analytics for Cybersecurity

Introduction to Security Analytics

Types of Security Analytics

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

Advantages of AI in Cybersecurity

SIEM vs Security Analytics

Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Market

Market Drivers

Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy

Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things

Growth of Cloud Analytics

Increase in Number of Cybercrimes

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Exabeam, Inc.

Fireeye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Gurucul Solutions Llc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (Hpe)

Hillstone Networks

Huntsman Security

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Logrhythm Inc.

Mcafee Corp.

Rsa Security Llc

Securonix

Splunk Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azbtl8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment