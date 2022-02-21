|Series
|RIKV 22 0420
|RIKV 22 0720
|Settlement Date
|02/23/2022
|02/23/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,750
|7,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.537
|/
|2.990
|98.670
|/
|3.301
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|33,201
|15,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.537
|/
|2.990
|98.670
|/
|3.301
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.576
|/
|2.737
|98.790
|/
|3.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.537
|/
|2.990
|98.670
|/
|3.301
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.554
|/
|2.880
|98.725
|/
|3.163
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.576
|/
|2.737
|98.790
|/
|3.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.492
|/
|3.282
|98.631
|/
|3.399
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.539
|/
|2.977
|98.679
|/
|3.278
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.40
|1.99
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0420 - RIKV 22 0720
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND