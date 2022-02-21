Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0420 - RIKV 22 0720

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 22 0420RIKV 22 0720
Settlement Date 02/23/202202/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,7507,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.537/2.99098.670/3.301
Total Number of Bids Received 2515
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 33,20115,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 1611
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1611
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.537/2.99098.670/3.301
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.576/2.73798.790/3.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.537/2.99098.670/3.301
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.554/2.88098.725/3.163
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.576/2.73798.790/3.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.492/3.28298.631/3.399
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.539/2.97798.679/3.278
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.401.99