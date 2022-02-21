The Global Web Hosting Services Market is expected to grow by $ 63.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Hosting Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231907/?utm_source=GNW

30% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce market and increase in adoption of cloud computing services. In addition, the growth of e-commerce market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The web hosting services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The web hosting services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Shared hosting

• Dedicated hosting

• VPS hosting

• Website builder



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in adoption of email hosting servicesas one of the prime reasons driving the web hosting services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on web hosting services market covers the following areas:

• Web hosting services market sizing

• Web hosting services market forecast

• Web hosting services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web hosting services market vendors that include A2 Hosting Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, GoDaddy Inc., and United Internet AG.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

