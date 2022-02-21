U.S. Value-Added Water Market Report to 2025, Featuring Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, BlueTriton Brands, Nestle, Keurig Dr Pepper, Aquahydrate, HyEdge and Oxigen Beverages

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Value-Added Water in the U.S. through 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This U.S. value-added water industry research report assesses the current state and future expectations for this rapidly evolving market characterized by innovation and new market entries with increasingly varied ingredients and functional benefits. It provides an overview of the sub-segments including regular and low-calorie enhanced waters, flavored water, alkaline water and essence water, examining growth, share, distribution channels and more.

Principal competitors are identified along with small, growing companies and their brands. It includes analysis of leading brands' advertising expenditures, market drivers that will propel growth and five year market projections. It discusses niche water beverage segments that are not included in value-added water market totals, but are considered separately in a dedicated chapter. These emerging and increasingly fragmented functional benefit or ingredient-based beverage segments are quantified and discussed and their growth prospects through 2025 are forecasted. The market forces driving innovation and blurring the lines between beverage segments as interest in premium quasi-water beverages continues is also discussed and analyzed. Discussion of the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

The report provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through BMC's reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered in this market report include:

What are the leading brands, and how did they perform in 2020?

What product types comprise the category? What percentage of market share does each sub-segment hold? What segments comprise the newly-added niche water beverage category?

What trends and developments drive the U.S. market for enhanced and other value added waters? How big are the niche water beverage segments in 2021?

How big is the U.S. value-added bottled water market, as measured in wholesale dollars and gallons?

What is the likely market size for flavored, enhanced, alkaline and other value-added waters over the next five years? What is the likely size of the niche water beverage segment in 2025?

There is much excitement about innovative niche segments based on function or premium ingredients. How big are the plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight-management/keto waters, collagen/beauty water and rain water segments? How large are they expected to be by 2025?

The report assesses the historical and current state of the market and provides a look forward at category expectations through 2025. Category performance is analyzed through discussion of trends as well as a look at volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures. The report provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth.

This comprehensive industry report includes analysis of distribution channels, packaging, advertising expenditures and demographics - as well as category projections. Through in-depth analysis backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers of this market research get a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:

An overview and current statistics of the overall bottled water, as well as value-added water markets.

A drill-down into the various sub-segments of the market, with statistical data on volume, per capita consumption and wholesale dollars by sub-segment for regular enhanced water, low-calorie enhanced water, flavored water, alkaline water and essence water.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, BlueTriton Brands (formerly Nestle Waters North America), Nestle USA, Alkaline Water Company, Keurig Dr Pepper (Bai and Core), Aquahydrate, Hint Inc., HyEdge, Inc., Oxigen Beverages and Talking Rain.

Data detailing volume of the value-added water market and its sub-segments by various on and off-premise distribution channels including foodservice. The sub-segments detailed by channel include flavored waters, enhanced waters, essence water and alkaline water.

An analysis of volume by container type, including plastic and pouches, also broken down by value-added sub-segments.

Discussion of the fledgling niche water beverage segment, including winners and losers to 2025 and a profile of four promising niche water beverage brands. Niche segments quantified and forecasted include: - plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight management/keto waters, and rain waters.

Advertising expenditures of the leading brands and a look at category spending by 18 media types (including Internet).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key segments.

Five-year projections for the market and its sub-segments through 2025.

Leading Companies

Coca-Cola Company

Glaceau

PepsiCo

Propel

LIFEWTR

SoBeWater

Alkaline Water Company

Alkaline88

BlueTriton Brands

Nestle Splash

Nestle Waters North America

Essentia

Aquahydrate

Hint, Inc.

Hint Water

Keurig Dr Pepper

Bai

Core Water

HyEdge, Inc.

HFactor

Oxigen Beverages

OxiGen

