LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Community in the Birmingham Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke, its newest community in the Birmingham market. Perfectly positioned in Pinson, Alabama, this community offers new construction, single-family homes minutes from incredible area amenities, spectacular schools, and major employers.



Located off AL-75 in Pinson, Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke offers homeowners the perfect community to establish roots in. Known for outstanding academics and athletics, residents will love the quick access to incredible schools, all located within a 2-mile radius of the community. Homeowners will also enjoy a short commute to major employers and exceptional area amenities, including Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, Pinson Bicentennial Park, and more.

Ranging from 1,600 to 2,626 square feet, Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke offers every family the space that fits their needs. Spacious entertaining areas, private master retreats, and walk-in closets are just some of the highlights of the stunning floor plans at this remarkable community. Every home is outfitted with the LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, providing exceptional upgrades at no additional cost. Notable upgrades included in the package are sprawling granite countertops, impeccable white cabinetry with crown molding, a full suite of energy-efficient stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and professional front yard landscaping.

New homes at Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke start in the $330s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 972-8866 ext 970 or visit LGIHomes.com/HuntersPoint.

