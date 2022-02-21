Medical Robots Market Annual Growth Rate at 15.7% Industry Analysis Report by Size and Share, Recent Development and outlook by 2029

PARIS, France, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report on “Medical Robots Market”. Medical Robots report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. Medical Robots market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. With the proper use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, an outstanding Medical Robots market report is generated which aids businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market.

Global Medical Robots Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global medical robots market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 34,470.62 million by 2029 from USD 11,656.32 million in 2021.

Companies Covered in Medical Robots Market:

ARxIUM

Ekso Bionics

Capsa Healthcare

ReWalk Robotics

Renishaw plc

Hocoma

Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

Paro Robots U.S., Inc.

Yukai Engineering Inc.

Stryker

Accuray Incorporated

Corindus (A Siemens Healthineers Company)

Kuka AG

Auris Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

InTouch Health Inc. (subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.)



Segmentation Outlook:

By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots)

By Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots)

By Modality (Compact, Portable)

By Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products)

By Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others)



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an inimitable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers perceptivity on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behaviour and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Increase in the Geriatric Population, Recent Advancements in The Robot Manufacturing System Technology, The Increase in The Use of These Robotic Applications in The Rehabilitation Centres in Are Creating New Opportunities for Players in The Market.

Regional Analysis of Medical Robots Market:

Countries covered in the Global Medical Robots Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global medical robots market due to rising technological advancement in the region and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to rising technological advancement in the region. The Asia-Pacific is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the global medical robots market due to The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in the geriatric population that lead to greater use of robots in performing numerous task .

China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to rising disposable income in the country. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to technological advancements in the region. Germany is dominating the Europe market owing to a large number of players in the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies worldwide, which are further accelerating the global medical robots market.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies worldwide, which are further accelerating the global medical robots market.

In November 2021, Renishaw announced that an agreement was completed between them and Verisurf Software Inc., in North America. This helps company in expanding advancement of the technology and plan to support other REVO sensors.





In February 2020, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data, and analytics. This has resulted in the expansion of Medtronic's robot-assisted surgical platform and portfolio.





