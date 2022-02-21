Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 2,109 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3,428 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), is a scientific method of numerically analyzing fluid flow, heat transfer and other related phenomena. It utilizes applied mathematics, physics and computational software to visualize the effect of a gas or liquid on the object it flows past. CFD is a cost-effective method of testing product prototypes before their launch. Since its introduction in the 1980s, it has witnessed a range of developments which have enabled it to be used in different fields such as modeling and design, and research and development



At present, the growth of the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics industries. In these sectors, CFD is applied in the maintenance of numerous critical systems and components of an aircraft. For instance, it is used for optimizing engine cooling and fuel delivery systems. CFD can also predict the performance of new processes and designs before their production and implementation. Owing to this, it has become an integral part of the engineering analysis and design environment in several organizations



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on deployment model and end-user



Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-Based Model

On-Premises Model

Breakup by End-User:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Energy

Material and Chemical Processing

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

