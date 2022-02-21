English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

February 21, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. (EET)



Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Voipio, Ville



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ville Voipio

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10339/7/6

Transaction date: 2022-02-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004899

Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 23000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 23000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com



