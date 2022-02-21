Global Egg Protein Market and Egg Protein Powder Market 2022- Analysis By Consumption, Demand, Supply, Production, Top Producers, Sales Estimates and Growth Projection Till 2028

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Egg Protein Market size is expected to grow due to applications and increasing consumption of Egg Protein by consumers. Use of Egg Proteins for general consumption, muscle reduction, and weight management. Increasing health awareness in people have led to taking upon a healthy diet for protein. Their applications in the food, beverage, and nutrition industry are anticipated to fuel the demand for Egg Proteins. In the year 2022, the market was valued at USD 1,109.7 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 1,199.2 million. The CAGR during this period is over 1.3% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Egg Protein Market, 2022-2028”.

Egg Proteins are used in the preparation of a wide range of foods. They exhibit many bioactivities and properties which are helpful in food processing. It functions as an emulsifier, thickening, gelling and foaming agent, and a texturizer. They are also used in industries such as nutrition, cosmetics, and animal feed. Numerous applications are expected to promote Global Egg Protein Market growth.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of the food and beverage industry due to closure of operations and supply chains, which led to halting of markets related to it as well.

Global level players of Global Egg Protein Market share are Sanovo, Avangardco, IGRECA, etc.

Segment by Type

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Segment by Application

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Others Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, and India), Southeast Asia (China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia), Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey).

Global Egg Protein Powder Market 2022-2028:

Global Egg Protein Powder Market size is anticipated to grow owing to its uses in sports and nutritional supplements that are rich in branched amino acid concentration and protein. Due to its nutritional value and its ability to get absorbed in the blood is expected to rise in sports nutrition. It helps in the healing of post-workout muscle damage and is an energy and strength booster. Their applications in the food, beverage and nutrition industries are anticipated to fuel the demand for Egg Protein Powders and in global Egg Protein Powder market growth. In the year 2022, the market was valued at USD 2,309.4 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 3,042.1 million. The CAGR during this period is over 4.7% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Egg Protein Powder Market, 2022-2028”.

Egg white makes up to 60% of the weight of an egg. Egg white of hen and duck is rich in proteins that are important for the human body. Ovalbumin is an important part of egg white protein. Continuous consumption of aids in the development of muscles and bones. In the market egg white protein is present as egg albumin hydrolysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic paused the growth of the Egg Protein Powder market due to the closure of operations and supply chains, which led to the halting of activities in Egg Protein Powder market.

Global level players of the Global Egg Protein Powder Market are Sanovo, Avangardco, Bouwhuis Enthoven, and Interovo which account for 25% of the total market.

Segment by Type

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Segment by Application

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Other

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, and India), Southeast Asia (China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia), Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey).

Europe is world’s largest, which holds about 50% of the Global Egg Protein Powder Market share followed by China, U.S. which hold about 15% each.

