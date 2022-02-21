Mining Lubricants Market to reach US$ 2,988.6 Mn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Mining Lubricants Market by Product Type (Oils, Grease), Source (Synthetic Lubricants, Bio-Based Lubricants), Application (Coal Mining, Bauxite Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Industrial Mineral Mining) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights, in its incisive study on the mining lubricants market, opines that the market is slated for 3.4% growth through the forecast period (2022-2030). Growing investments in Asia Pacific are likely to offset subdued growth in key markets, with coal and iron ore mining sector driving demand.

FMI has projected the global mining lubricants sales to reach a value of US$ 2,988.6 Mn by 2030 end

Attributes Details Mining Lubricants Market Value (2021A) US$ 2,219.6 Mn Mining Lubricants Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 2,289.4 Mn Mining Lubricants Market Forecast (2030F) US$ 2,988.6 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2030) 3.4%

Manufacturers are working on product differentiation strategies to develop lubricants that have prolific anti-friction properties, high pressure additives and the correct anti-wear agents. Sharper profit margins are underpinned by lubricants used in equipment such as coal crawler excavators.

Key Takeaways of Mining Lubricants Market Study

The mining lubricants market is slated to reach US$ 2.98 Bn by 2030

High performing lubricants and greases are growing in demand as covid-19 tightens operating costs

Coal mining largest application avenue, accounting for over 50% mining lubricants market share

Open pit mining is heightening the adoption of loaders, roof bolters, draglines and haul trucks thus boosting demand for lubricants

Bio-based lubricants pipped as a log-term solution, but current market dynamics in favor of synthetic variants





For mining companies, operational and maintenance costs account for a significant share. Increasing awareness among companies about the proper usage of lubricants has decreased the maintenance cost of equipment. Moreover, it has also helped companies to avoid unexpected shutdowns", says an FMI analyst.

Mining Lubricants Market – Competition Landscape

Technological advancements in lubricants is acting as a catalyst for mining lubricants market players to move up the value chain. The mining lubricants marketplace remains moderately fragmented, with Shell, Exxonn Mobil and Chevron as the traditional triumvirate. With size of mining equipment undergoing a seismic shift, manufacturers are strategizing to come out with differentiated offerings that lower maintenance costs.

Schaeffer, a privately held US company specializing in heavy duty lubricants, has demonstrated the capability of extending working time of mining equipment by several hours. Besides this, the company’s lubricants create a highly durable shield thus reducing metal-to-metal contact and friction

Total, on the other hand, closely collaborates with its mining company clients, advising them on correct lubricant storage solutions. It recommends the first in, first out approach thus reducing costs on obsolete inventories by as much as 6% - 19%

Exxon Mobil, in the year 2021, expanded its refinery at Singapore for better upgradation of Group II lubricants stock to remain competitive in the market





Comparative View of Mining Lubricants Market

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Kilo Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, & Oceania Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, NORDICS, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Oceania, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Key Segments Covered Product Type, Source, Application and Region Key Companies Profiled

• BP plc



• Calumet Specialty Products Partners



• Royal Dutch Shell PLC



• Chevron Corporation



• Exxonmobil Corporation



• Fuchs Petrolub SE



• Kluber Lubrication



• Lukoil



• Petrochina Company Limited



• Petronas



• Quaker Chemical Corporation



• Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.



• Total S.A.



• Petro Canada Lubricants Inc. (Holly Frontier acquired)



Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Mining Lubricants Market by Category

By Product Type:

Oils

Grease

By Source:

Synthetic Lubricants

Bio-based Lubricants

By Application:

Coal Mining

Bauxite Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Precious Metals & Rare Earth Minerals Mining

Industrial Mineral Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact on Mining Lubricants

In the first quarter of 2022, lubricant players have bore the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis as the virus rampaged across China, Europe and North America. Many had to fully or partially shut down operations. Sales of lubricants were down by as much as 70%-75% in Asia Pacific. Industry experts predict a gloomy outlook for the near term as it will take a few quarters for the market to come back to normalcy.

With lockdowns in force in Europe, Asia and North America, there has been a cessation in mining activity. Consumption of lubes has dropped and many lube refiners are being forced to cut down their throughput by at least 20%-30%.

The daily global oil demand is also set to shrink by a few million barrels leaving an unpleasant residual impact on the mining lubricants market. The use of inventories to meet pending demand and cash reserves will help lubricant manufacturers to sail through this turbulent time in the short-term.

Want to Know More?

Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the Mining lubricants market that contains global industry analysis for 2015–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the Mining lubricants market through four different segments- product type, source, application, and region.

The Mining lubricants market report also provides demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

