Correction: DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 46 - 21 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,524,500



156.51



238,598,185 14/02/2022 11,000 165.16 1,816,760 15/02/2022 10,000 167.50 1,675,000 16/02/2022 11,000 166.59 1,832,490 17/02/2022 12,000 167.32 2,007,840 18/02/2022 12,000 165.88 1,990,560 Accumulated 1,580,500 156.86 247,920,835

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,580,500 at a total amount of DKK 247,920,835.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,029,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.73%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,170,831.

