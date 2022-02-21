Global E-Sports Market 2022 Top Players (Microsoft Studios, Nintendo, Riot Games, EA Sports, Activision Blizzard) Competition, Revenue, Targeted Users, Game Types, Regional Demand and Forecast Projection 2029

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global e-Sports Market size is predicted to grow due to pacing in different entertainment inclinations and advanced online gaming technologies in consumers. Increased penetration in digital gaming, smartphones, and internet connectivity is giving rise to the e-Sports industry. Also, an increase in live streaming, engagement activities, infrastructure, and investments are expected to drive demand leading to Global e-Sports Market growth. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global e-Sports Market, 2022-2029”.

E-Sports are online sports played by two or more competitors using online video games in a multiplayer environment. They are the same as traditional physical sports but here in e-Sports video games are played on a competitive level with professionalism and skills of the players are important factors. E-Sports are played either played one-on-one or in teams.

Widespread of COVI-19 pandemic caused economic slowdown, but despite the slowdown global e-Sports proved to be prospering as gaming proved to be an engaging activity at home for people. This led to a significant adoption of cloud technology that has led countries to provide an open and free platform for e-Sports.

Global e-Sports Market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Based on type; the market is divided into MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others.

According to the application; the market is divided into professional and amateur.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India), Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines), Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt), and Other Regions.

January 2022: Microsoft Corporation will be making an acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc., a gaming company making it Microsoft’s biggest acquisition to date. This acquisition will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in terms of revenue.

