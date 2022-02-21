Global Smart Wearables Market 2022 Product Demand By Types, Application, World Consumption, Raw Materials, Growth CAGR, Market Valuation, Major Manufacturers and Forecast 2028

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Wearables Market is estimated to grow with the development of new technologies and changes in lifestyle. Increase adoption of devices that can be worn which facilitate the connection of people, places, and things to monitor heartbeat, activities, etc. With factors such as the ability to connect to the internet and data exchange between network and device are leading the Global Smart Wearables Market growth. In 2022, the Global Smart Wearables Market is estimated to stand at a market size of USD 21,680 million and with a CAGR of 11.8%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 42,340 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Smart Wearables Market, 2022-2028”.

List of Key Players

Fitbit

Xiaomi

Apple

Garmin

Samsung

Jawbone

Misfit

Polar

Moto

Huawei

BBK(XTC)

Lifesense

Razer

Smart Wearables are devices that are integrated with advanced technologies into the wearing objects such as wristbands, watches, eyewear, etc. These devices include activity trackers, sports watches, fitness trackers, VR headsets, smartwatches, etc. AR glasses and VR headsets are leading the market in terms of entertainment.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for Smart Wearables, as the rise in healthy lifestyle promoted people to adopt to latest technologies. But in saying that, the sales of Smart Wearables declined due to a reduction in disposable income by consumers which affected the demand as well.

Global vacation ownership (timeshare) share has Apple as its market leader with 37% share in terms of revenue, followed by Fitbit, Samsung, and Huawei.

Based on types; the market is divided into fitness band, smart watches, smart glasses, and others

Segment by Type

Fitness Band

Smart Watches

Smart Glasses

Others

Segment by Application

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea), Southeast Asia (Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE).

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Wearables Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Wearables Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Wearables Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fitness Band

1.2.3 Smart Watches

1.2.4 Smart Glasses

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Wearables Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fitness and Wellness

1.3.3 Infotainment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Wearables Production

2.1 Global Smart Wearables Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Smart Wearables Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Smart Wearables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Wearables Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Smart Wearables Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Smart Wearables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Wearables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Smart Wearables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Smart Wearables Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Smart Wearables Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Smart Wearables Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Smart Wearables by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Smart Wearables Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Smart Wearables Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Smart Wearables Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

Continued…

