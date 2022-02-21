Gluten Free Food Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth and Forecast Report Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten free food market size is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years. A rising gluten-intolerant population is expected to boost the adoption of the product. Further, the rising consumer awareness regarding celiac disorders is expected to bolster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Gluten Free Food Market, 2022-2029.”

Gluten free foods are produced for people suffering from the gluten-intolerance condition is expected to boost the adoption of the product. The rising gluten-free population is expected to boost the adoption of gluten-free foods, thereby increasing the product’s adoption. Furthermore, increased spending on healthy foods may fuel the adoption of gluten free foods from the population. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding celiac disorders is expected to bolster market development during the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Adoption of Online Retail to Facilitate Market Development

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for gluten-free products. The sudden spike in COVID patients led to a halt on manufacturing activities, thereby increasing the adoption of online retail. Manufacturers aim at outsourcing major online retailers to boost sales and recover costs. Moreover, the adoption of reduced capacities, automated production machinery, and part-time shifts may boost the industry development during the upcoming years.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into gluten-free baked food, gluten free baked food, infant formula, ready meals, pasta, snacks, dairy products, fats and oils, and food products. As per the distributional channel, it is classified into online retail, retail, pharmaceuticals, specialty stores, convenience stores, and hypermarkets/supermarkets. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Celiac Disorders to Foster Industry Growth

The rising awareness among consumers regarding celiac disorders fuel the adoption of gluten free foods. The rising cases of gluten disorders and increasing consumer expenditures on healthy foods may propel the industry growth. For example, as per the information provided by the Celiac Disease Foundation, 1 in every 133 citizens Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the lower cholesterol levels of the product may boost its adoption from consumers. Also, the rising per-capita income, evolving lifestyle, and the demand for healthy convenience foods such as gluten-free pasta may propel the industry development. These factors may drive the gluten free food market growth.

However, the high costs associated with the product may hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Health Conscious Consumers to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the gluten free food market share because of rising health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the presence of a huge gluten intolerant population may boost the industry growth.

In Europe, the rising consumer awareness regarding the ingredients of food products is expected to bolster industry growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for gluten free foods is expected to increase the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rising per-capita income and the increasing awareness of the product from consumers may fuel the market development. Moreover, evolving lifestyles and adopting a better diet may boost the gluten free food industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Products to Boost Sales

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract demand and boost sales. For example, Veripan announced its all-purpose gluten-free flour for its gluten-free bakery products in March 2018. This strategy may enable the company to increase sales globally and attract a huge consumer base. Furthermore, manufacturers adopt product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, automated production techniques, and expansions to boost their market position. Additionally, the adoption of research and development may enable manufacturers to produce high-quality products and offer a strong product portfolio.

Industry Development

February 2022: JFOODO launched two gluten-free recipes by utilizing apple fritters, cheesy rice bread, and Japanese rice flour. The recipe was created by the Culinary Institute of America (CIA).

