Enefit Green signed wind turbine delivery and maintenance agreements with Vestas

Today, on 21 February 2021 Enefit Green subsidiary company Enefit Wind Purtse signed a wind turbine delivery and maintenance agreements with Vestas Northern Europe.

The value of the signed turbine delivery agreement is about 20 million euros and it covers construction of 5 wind turbines (each with 4.2 MW capacity) in Purtse Wind Farm. Purtse Wind Farm is planned to be commissioned in 2023 and is expected to produce about 46 GWh of electricity per year.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.